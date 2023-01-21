Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Declines By 12.5%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. 1,216,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

