Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Increases By 15.5%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.49 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.55.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.