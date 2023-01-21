Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Increases By 15.5%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.49 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

See Also

