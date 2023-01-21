Short Interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Decreases By 26.9%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 169.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 605.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Athersys by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.31 on Friday. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.81. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 977.13% and a negative net margin of 1,350.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Athersys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading

