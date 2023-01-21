Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Decreases By 33.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
MUC opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $14.52.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.