Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Decreases By 33.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

MUC opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $14.52.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,378,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after buying an additional 1,357,046 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 746,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 476,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

