Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Declines By 10.8%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 681,500 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 764,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth $3,515,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Boxlight by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Boxlight to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

