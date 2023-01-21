Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Rises By 45.6%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the December 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Bridgetown Trading Down 26.6 %

BTWNW traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 53,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,794. Bridgetown has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.84.

