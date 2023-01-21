Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Decreases By 16.9%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.76. 23,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,650. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

