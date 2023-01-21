Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Expands By 23.7%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CARV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CARV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,502. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

