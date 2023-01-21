Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Rises By 17.2%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Catalent Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $49.45 on Friday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.