Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Declines By 29.6%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CHKR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,206. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 83.72% and a return on equity of 108.33%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a yield of 22.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 116.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

