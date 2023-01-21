Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Decreases By 18.4%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
In other news, CEO Tyler Page sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $28,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 681,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,565. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
