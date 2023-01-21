Short Interest in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Increases By 46.2%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Direct Digital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 135,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 million. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Direct Digital will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 146.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 335.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on Direct Digital to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.