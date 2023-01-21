Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Declines By 38.6%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.50.
DSV A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.26. 20,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,862. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34.
About DSV A/S
DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
