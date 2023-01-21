Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Increases By 52.5%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the December 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRFFF opened at $1.01 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Get Fibra Danhos alerts:

About Fibra Danhos

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.