Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declines By 13.3%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 88,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,401. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 428,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

