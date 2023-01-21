Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declines By 13.3%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of FCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 88,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,401. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $13.07.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
