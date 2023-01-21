Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Drops By 30.9%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 193,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

