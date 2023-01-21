Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Expands By 75.0%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First United Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524. First United has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

First United Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First United’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of First United by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

See Also

