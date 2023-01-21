Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Expands By 73.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DFP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,551. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
