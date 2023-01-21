Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Decreases By 13.1%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 549,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,891. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,165,000 after acquiring an additional 113,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

