Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Drops By 37.2%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANDO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. 6,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,526. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.