Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Expands By 42.4%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

Shares of GMGMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 27,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,374. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Graphene Manufacturing Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

