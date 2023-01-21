Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Grows By 72.1%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the December 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Japan Exchange Group Trading Down 1.1 %

JPXGY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.30. 22,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

