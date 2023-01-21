Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Grows By 72.1%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the December 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Japan Exchange Group Trading Down 1.1 %
JPXGY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.30. 22,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Exchange Group (JPXGY)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.