Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Declines By 36.9%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JUGG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,199,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 101.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter worth $454,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 27.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,657,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 108,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,168. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

