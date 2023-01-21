Short Interest in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rises By 27.3%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,910,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 16,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 592.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 509,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 30.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 762,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 178,232 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,582,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 55,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

