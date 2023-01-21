Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Rises By 17.0%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 620,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 205,546 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 133.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

