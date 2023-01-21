Short Interest in Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Grows By 15.2%

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,843,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 12,882,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,387.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liontown Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.65 target price for the company.

Shares of LINRF traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.96. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357. Liontown Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.80.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

