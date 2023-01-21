Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Decreases By 22.0%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.38. 489,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.59. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.65 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada cut Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

