Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Grows By 51.4%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
CXH opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $9.44.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Further Reading
