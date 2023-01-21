Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Grows By 51.4%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXHGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CXH opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $9.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2,456.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

