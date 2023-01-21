Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Grows By 51.4%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

CXH opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $9.44.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2,456.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

