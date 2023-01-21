Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Drops By 32.1%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $28.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIGO. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

