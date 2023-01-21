Short Interest in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Declines By 20.2%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 957,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.33. 370,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.44 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 54.43%. Equities analysts expect that NMI will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

