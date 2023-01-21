Short Interest in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Declines By 20.2%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 957,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of NMIH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.33. 370,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.44 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 54.43%. Equities analysts expect that NMI will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
