Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Decreases By 29.6%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

Shares of PYNKF stock remained flat at $1.36 during trading on Friday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.