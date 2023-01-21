Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Grows By 83.4%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,200 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the December 15th total of 2,001,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,351.0 days.

Petrofac Price Performance

Shares of Petrofac stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading hours on Friday. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

Get Petrofac alerts:

About Petrofac

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.