Short Interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Declines By 20.3%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 312,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,266. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.63.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.