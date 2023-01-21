Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Grows By 54.9%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the December 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUBGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($71.74) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €72.00 ($78.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($66.30) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($65.22) to €62.50 ($67.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,910. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

