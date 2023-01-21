Short Interest in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expands By 25.8%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,890,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 13,430,000 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,733,000.

Shares of RLAY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.58. 1,091,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,843. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.01. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,136.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.