Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Rises By 22.8%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Reliance Global Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RELI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 172,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,619. Reliance Global Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.