Short Interest in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Declines By 16.6%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 685,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.30. The stock had a trading volume of 267,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.83. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 903.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 106,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.50.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

