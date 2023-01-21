Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Grows By 78.4%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Repsol stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 61,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. Repsol has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $17.31.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Repsol had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Repsol will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.28. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPYY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Repsol from €14.00 ($15.22) to €15.00 ($16.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Repsol from €16.80 ($18.26) to €16.50 ($17.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

