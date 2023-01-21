Short Interest in Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Increases By 20.0%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 527.0 days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Shares of ROYUF remained flat at $66.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ROYUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royal Unibrew A/S from 575.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Royal Unibrew A/S in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Royal Unibrew A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Unibrew A/S presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $580.00.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

Further Reading

