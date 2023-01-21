Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Expands By 75.0%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
RTL Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS RGLXY remained flat at $4.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About RTL Group
RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, and RTL Up free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now! thematic pay channels; and RTL Zwei, an equity participation in the free-to-air channel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RTL Group (RGLXY)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.