Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Expands By 75.0%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

RTL Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS RGLXY remained flat at $4.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, and RTL Up free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now! thematic pay channels; and RTL Zwei, an equity participation in the free-to-air channel.

