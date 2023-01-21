Short Interest in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Grows By 37.8%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

SASR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $49.09.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $129.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

