Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Expands By 28.6%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 299,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of SCRMW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,817. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27.

