Short Interest in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Drops By 37.2%

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 263.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,628,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 1,180,905 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 663,415 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 110.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,401,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,201,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LGST stock remained flat at $10.36 on Friday. 5,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,106. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

