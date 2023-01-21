Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Grows By 51.9%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. 2,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,533. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

