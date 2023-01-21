Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Grows By 51.9%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. 2,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,533. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.
About Sotherly Hotels
