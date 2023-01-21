Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Grows By 46.6%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the December 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

FUND stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 19,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,128. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

About Sprott Focus Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

(Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.