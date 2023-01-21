Short Interest in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Drops By 20.2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 450,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 207,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 289.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $1,523,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

