Short Interest in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Decreases By 20.6%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 77,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TARO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.