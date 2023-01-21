Short Interest in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Drops By 29.7%

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, reaching $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $148.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after purchasing an additional 713,243 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,328,000 after buying an additional 573,709 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 759.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after buying an additional 472,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

