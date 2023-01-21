Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Drops By 33.3%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

TESSCO Technologies stock remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. Equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

