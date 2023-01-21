Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Grows By 154.5%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCBIO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $26.19.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Stories
